Houston's 4 best spots for budget-friendly waffles

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable waffle outlets in Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.

1. Red Circle Ice Cream

photo: bonnie c./yelp

Topping the list is Red Circle Ice Cream. Located at 6838 Ranchester Drive in Sharpstown, the spot to score desserts, ice cream and frozen yogurt and waffles is the highest-rated low-priced waffle spot in Houston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 486 reviews on Yelp.

The site can tell you a thing or two more about Red Circle Ice Cream.

"Red Circle Ice Cream specializes in premium, handcrafted ice cream paired with our famous, made-to-order churros and authentic Hong Kong-style egg waffles," it writes on Yelp in the section explaining specialties. "We offer other desserts such as extra-large, ice cream-filled macarons and ice cream-filled warm doughnuts. In addition, we have created two original and unique items: The Churro Daddy and The Churro Puff."

2. Doux Cafe

photo: susana a./yelp

Next up is Memorial's Doux Cafe, situated at 865 Dairy Ashford Road. With 4.5 stars out of 293 reviews on Yelp, the creperie and cafe, which offers waffles and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a low-priced option.

The site can tell you a thing or two more about Doux Cafe.

"Doux Cafe is honored to open the doors to its first location for all coffee, espresso, ice cream, gelato, waffle, and crepe lovers," the business says in the history section of its Yelp profile.

Concerning signature items, "At Doux Cafe, you will taste the finest espresso-based hot drinks, a wide variety of sweet and savory crepes & waffles and a delicious selection of gelato," it states on Yelp in the section explaining specialties.

3. CoCo Crepes, Waffles & Coffee

photo: alexandra w./yelp

Midtown's CoCo Crepes, Waffles & Coffee, located at 218 Gray St., Suite A, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the budget-friendly creperie, which offers coffee and tea, waffles and more, four stars out of 674 reviews.

Yelper Joo C., who reviewed CoCo Crepes, Waffles & Coffee on April 9, wrote, "Really appreciate the great service provided during this COVID-19 madness! This chain is a Houston staple — I'd recommend to anyone visiting the area."

Amal F. noted, "Really good place! Small cozy place in midtown. Service is good. he waffle is so yummy and savory!"

4. The Waffle Bus

photo: kathleen l./yelp

The Waffle Bus, a food truck that offers sandwiches and waffles in the Heights, is another inexpensive go-to, with four stars out of 407 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1835 N. Shepherd Drive to see for yourself.

Curious about who's behind the business?

"My name is Phi N. and I am the owner of The Waffle Bus," per the bio section of the business's Yelp profile. "We serve sweet and savory gourmet waffle sandwiches and have been featured on Food Network, Cooking Channel, Insider Food, and CNN. We were also voted by 'Table Magazine' as Houston's favorite food truck in 2014."

Concerning signature items, "Gourmet waffle sandwiches" it notes on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties.

