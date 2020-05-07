Stunning 3-story waterfront home in Texas could be yours for $4 million

HOUSTON – A stunning three-story waterfront home situated in the state capital of Texas just hit the market for $3,995,000.

For the seven-figure price tag, you could retreat to its amazing private infinity pool and jacuzzi or lounge on the covered deck to enjoy scenic views of the Colorado River and the Texas Hill Country whenever you please.

The 5,651-square-foot home, located at 3506 Mount Bonnell Road in Austin, boasts five bedrooms, five full baths, two half baths, and an open-plan concept that connects the kitchen, dining rooms, breakfast rooms and living room.

The residence also features a wine cellar and various spacious living areas perfect for the gathering of friends and family.

Scroll below to take a virtual tour of this dream home. The images speak for themselves.

3506 Mount Bonnell Road (HAR)

