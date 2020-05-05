Three Brothers Bakery celebrates 71 years with cookies for 71 cents on May 8

HOUSTON – The Three Brothers Bakery is treating its customers with 71-cent cookies in celebration of the company’s 71st anniversary.

Since 1949, Three Brothers Bakery has been serving Houston its tasty, award-winning treats. Owner Bobby Jucker is a fifth-generation baker and son of one of the original three brothers.

RELATED: Three Brothers Bakery helps feed Houston as it rises again from coronavirus crisis

The local bakery is giving sweet memories on May 8 at 4036 S. Braeswood Boulevard.