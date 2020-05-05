Peek inside this gorgeous French-inspired waterfront home with panoramic Texas Hill Country views and a $6.5M price tag

A gorgeous French-inspired waterfront home with panoramic views of the Texas Hill Country just hit the market for $6,500,000.

The 7-acre equestrian estate, nestled in the gated golf course community of Spanish Oaks in Austin, features an 11,957-square-foot home, a two-story guest house with two bedrooms and a full kitchen, and a horse barn.

The main house boasts seven bedrooms, seven full baths, two half baths, an elevator, a four-car garage and lawn.

Other amenities throughout the property include an infinity-edge pool that overlooks Barton Creek and a full sport court.

Scroll below to take a peek inside the seven-figure mansion located at 11408 Musket Street.

11408 Musket Street (HAR)

