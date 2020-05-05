Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $700 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Houston if you don't want to spend more than $700/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

6200 Marinette Drive (Sharpstown)

Listed at $630/month, this 685-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 6200 Marinette Drive.

In the unit, you can expect a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.

9475 W. Sam Houston Parkway (Westwood)

Next, here's a 550-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 9475 W. Sam Houston Parkway that's going for $640/month.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. The building offers a swimming pool. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

Bissonnet Street and Renwick Drive (Gulfton)

Finally, check out this 721-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at Bissonnet Street and Renwick Drive. It's listed for $644/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and a swimming pool. In the apartment, you'll find hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, has minimal bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

