Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $1,150 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Houston if you've got up to $1,150/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

3000 Murworth Drive (Braeswood Place)

Photo: Apartment Guide

First, listed at $1,103/month, this 1,052-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 3000 Murworth Drive.

The apartment offers a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Building amenities include a gym and secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $300 pet deposit.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

11770 Westheimer Road (Briarforest Area)

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 11770 Westheimer Road. It's listed for $1,105/month for its 1,000 square feet.

You can expect to find a fireplace, a dishwasher and carpeted floors in the unit. The building boasts secured entry. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

10411 South Drive (Alief)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Finally, check out this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 10411 South Drive. It's listed for $1,109/month.

In the apartment, plan on a walk-in closet and a balcony. Building amenities feature on-site laundry, additional storage space and outdoor space. The rental is cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Houston.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re in the real estate business learn how to do local real estate advertising in your ZIP codes.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.