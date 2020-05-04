This Texas-sized lakeshore home offers authentic country living for $9.95 million

Published: May 4, 2020, 11:18 am

Located about an hour’s drive from Dallas, this upscale lakeshore home situated on the banks of Richland-Chambers Reservoir offers authentic country living.

The 53-acre property, located at 316 Tonkowa Trail in Corsicana, features a 9,540-square-foot house, a 4-bedroom guest house, a 4-stall stable building with an attached apartment and more.

The two-story main house boasts a massive living room with a stone fireplace, four bedroom suites each with a full bath, two half baths, kitchen, breakfast room, office, gym and game room.

The 3298-square-foot guest house has a kitchen open to the dining and living area, a relaxing front porch and a 4-car garage.

Other amenities at the property include a pool, tennis court and a boat dock with a lift.

Scroll below for pictures of this $9,950,000 country estate.

316 Tonkowa Trail (HAR)

