Look inside this beautiful, newly-built Texas waterfront home, on sale for $5.95 million

A beautiful Texas waterfront home was just completed and could be yours for $5,950,000.

The two-story residence, located at 510 Lighthouse Drive, is nestled on the Colorado River and situated in Horseshoe Bay.

The 6,275 square-foot home comes completely decorated and furnished and has an additional 1,345 square feet of covered decks and patios to enjoy the lake views.

The first level has a large living room that opens to a walk-in bar with cocktail seating and a master bedroom that boasts two large closets, a spa-type bath and a fireplace.

The second floor features a large game room with a bar and pool table, a second master bedroom, two guest rooms and a bunk room.

Some of the home’s amenities include a covered patio, outdoor living room, outdoor kitchen with bar, infinity pool, fireplace and fire pit.

Scroll below to take a gander at what $5.95 million can get you in Texas real estate.

510 Lighthouse Drive (HAR)

