Here are Houston's top 4 Tex-Mex spots

Looking to satisfy your appetite for Tex-Mex fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Tex-Mex spots around Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.

May is one of the top months of the year for consumer spending at restaurants across the Houston area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small business owners build an email marketing strategy. Daily spending at Houston-area restaurants grew to $789,302 for the metro area in May of last year, second only to June with an average of $824,513, and 8% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. The Original Ninfa's on Navigation

Photo: xu h./Yelp



Topping the list is Second Ward's The Original Ninfa's on Navigation, situated at 2704 Navigation Blvd. With four stars out of 1,377 reviews on Yelp, the Mexican and Tex-Mex spot has proved to be a local favorite.

2. Twisted Turban

Photo: Twisted Turban/Yelp

West Oaks's Twisted Turban, located at 2838 S. Highway 6, Suite B, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the halal, Tex-Mex and Indian spot 4.5 stars out of 287 reviews.

3. Tacos A Go Go

Photo: Christy P./Yelp

Tacos A Go Go, a Mexican and Tex-Mex spot in Midtown, is another go-to, with four stars out of 922 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3704 Main St. to see for yourself.

4. AL Quick Stop

Photo: AL Quick Stop/Yelp

Over in Neartown - Montrose, check out AL Quick Stop, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 258 reviews on Yelp. You can find the convenience store and Mediterranean and Tex-Mex spot at 2002 Waugh Drive.

