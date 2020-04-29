The 4 best spots to score noodles in Houston

Got a hankering for noodles?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top noodle spots in Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.

May is one of the top months of the year for consumer spending at restaurants across the Houston area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that also helps small businesses find free advertising online. Daily spending at Houston-area restaurants rose to $789,302 for the metro area in May of last year, second only to June with an average of $824,513, and 8% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Samurai Noodle

Photo: samurai noodle/Yelp

First on the list is Samurai Noodle. Located at 1801 Durham Drive, Suite 2 in Washington Avenue Coalition / Memorial Park, the spot to score ramen and noodles is the highest-rated noodle spot in Houston, boasting four stars out of 641 reviews on Yelp.

2. Les Noo'dle

Photo: gina l./Yelp

Next up is Neartown - Montrose's LES NOO'DLE, situated at 1717 Montrose Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 320 reviews on Yelp, the Vietnamese spot, which offers noodles and soups, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Pho Binh Trailer

Photo: Justin t./Yelp

South Belt / Ellington's Pho Binh Trailer, an outpost of the Houston-based chain located at 10928 Beamer Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Vietnamese spot, which offers soups and noodles, 4.5 stars out of 246 reviews.

4. Jin's Cafe

Photo: rachel f./Yelp

Jin's Cafe, an Asian fusion and Sichuan spot that offers noodles and more in Mid West, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 169 Yelp reviews. Head over to 9013 Westheimer Road to see for yourself.

