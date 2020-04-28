Tommy Tune Awards goes virtual Tuesday night. Here’s how to tune in.

HOUSTON – The world of high school theatre in the Houston area will be on the spotlight Tuesday night as Theatre Under The Stars will feature the best of musical theatre from area high schools.

Originally scheduled to take place at the Hobby Center on the same day, the virtual broadcast will air on Facebook Live and on their YouTube channel starting at 7:30 p.m.

According to the Theatre Under The Stars website, the Tommy Tune awards “celebrates the educational value, artistry, and community of high school musical theatre in the Greater Houston area through adjudication, healthy competition, and creative programming" while offering an opportunity for educators and students to share their accomplishments.

Houston-area high schools will compete for 15 award categories, including Best Actor/Actress, Scenic Design, Lighting Design and Best Choreography. They will also be graded by a 100-point scale by volunteer adjudicators.

To see a list of all the nominees, click here.