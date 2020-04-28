This two-story Texas home built in 1895 is pretty on the outside, but crazy on the inside
In the market for a new, Victorian-style home in East Texas?
A listing on Zillow shows a beautiful 4,539 square-foot home with a colorful front yard and a decadent interior in Marshall, located just about 150 miles east of Dallas.
Built in 1895, this two-story home -- listed on the market for $199,990 -- has seven bedrooms and six baths.
Interior features include a rustic fireplace where families can congregate during cold weather, as well as a dishwasher and range oven. The entire home has hardwood flooring.
Many home buyers will be enamored by the rustic bedrooms and bathrooms that give that Victorian-era feel. Check out the pictures below and see it for yourself.
