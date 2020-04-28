This Texas home, priced at $7.49M, has a master suite with a 2-story closet, parlor salon and private courtyard spa

HOUSTON – House shopping for a Texas home that offers a serene environment and enough storage space for all your clothes and shoes? Then you’ll definitely want to take a look at this Mediterranean-style home located at 4555 Harrys Lane in Dallas.

Priced at $7,499,000, the Dallas estate boasts a master suite with a 2-story closet and a parlor salon along with its own private courtyard spa, according to the official listing on Har.com.

If you need to cool off during the hot Texas summers or wind down after a long day, the 1.26-acre property also features a stunning pool with a jacuzzi spa and sunken fire pit located at the center of the property. As well as backyard large enough to serve as a private entertaining space.

Other amenities include an additional 2,784 square foot guest house with a full kitchen, 2-story living room, two guest suites and a gym with a steam room.

This single-family home was originally built in 1994, but in 2013 the main house had a major renovation to include high-end custom finishes and intricate details, according to the listing.

Take a look and see what else this seven-figure residence has to offer.

4555 Harrys Ln (HAR)

