Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $1,800 get you?

2505 Washington Ave. (Washington Avenue Coalition / Memorial Park)

Listed at $1,702/month, this 1,061-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 2505 Washington Ave.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. The building features on-site laundry, a gym and secured entry. This property is cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $300 cat deposit.

2033 S. Gessner Road (Mid West)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 2033 S. Gessner Road. It's listed for $1,703/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking and secured entry. The unit also features a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

1755 Sky Lark Lane (Greater Uptown)

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1755 Sky Lark Lane that's also going for $1,703/month.

You can expect a walk-in closet, a fireplace, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher in the unit. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

917 Gillette St. (Fourth Ward)

Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 917 Gillette St. It's listed for $1,703/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a gym. You can also expect to find a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring in the unit. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

2850 Fannin St. (Midtown)

Located at 2850 Fannin St., here's a 597-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,794/month.

The building features a swimming pool, a resident lounge and secured entry. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

