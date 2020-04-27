House hunting? Look inside this beautiful custom-made home in The Woodlands on sale for $2.85 million

House hunting or simply looking for some dream home inspiration? Take a virtual tour inside this beautiful custom-made residence in The Woodlands on sale for $2.85 million.

The 3-story home, located at 19 Sterling Dale Place, sits on a 1.1-acre lot situated in a golf course community named Village of Sterling Ridge.

The Georgian-style home, built in 2013, boasts amenities anyone could desire including a guest suite, custom gym with adjoining flex room, game room, media room, wine room, three fireplaces, multiple balconies and a backyard oasis with a custom pool, its own spa and lanai with outdoor kitchen.

The single-family home sports six bedrooms, three of them with en-suite baths and walk-in closets, a kitchen with a large marble island and breakfast bar which opens to the breakfast room, den and formal dining room.

Need some alone time? Walk up its spiral staircase which will lead you to a fourth-floor lookout offering views of the 16th hole of the Gary Player golf course.

The residence also features a gated circular drive, three-car garage with 18-foot doors and a two-car porte-cochere.

19 Sterling Dale Place (HAR)

