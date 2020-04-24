Want Tex-Mex? Here a 10 places in Houston where you can get some to-go during the coronavirus pandemic
As restaurants continue to have their dine-in service closed, we’ve come up with a list of several go-to places for Tex-Mex takeout in the Houston area:
Aguirre’s Tex-Mex
Address: 6166 Highway 6 N, Houston; 27727 Tomball Parkway, Tomball
We are open & got you covered! Ready to serve all entrees and any beverage from the bar for Take-Out & Delivery! Order...Posted by Aguirres Tex-Mex on Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Escalante’s Fine Tex-Mex and Tequila
Address: Multiple locations
Happy Tex-Mex Monday! 🤠 Let us take care of dinner tonight! Build your own 🌮, indulge in cheesy enchiladas or go the traditional route with our sizzling fajitas! ⠀ ⠀ Margaritas not included in the pack.🍹😉⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ #texmex #texmexmondays #fajitas #enchiladas #tacos #escalantes #buildyourowntaco #mondays #foodie #yum #foodandwine #houstoneats
El Tiempo Cantina
Address: Multiple locations
We are taking orders through Facebook Messenger at all of our current open locations as well. - - - #ElTiempoCantina #ElTiempoCantina #Houston #OpenForDelivery #Fajitas #Margs #Partypack #HoustonStrongPosted by El Tiempo Cantina on Tuesday, April 14, 2020
Guadalajara Mexican Grill
Address: 2925 Southwest Fwy, Houston
Make it a GUADday and treat yourself to some delicious Lime Fajitas! Don’t forget to check out our everyday specials at https://buff.ly/2HO30KsPosted by Guadalajara Restaurants on Monday, April 20, 2020
La Fogata Tex-Mex Grill
Address: 14960 Northwest Freeway, Houston
Enjoy our Special the best fajitas for 4 and a Gallon of a good Margarita for just $ 135. Call now 🥑346-570-4983. 832-243-6153Posted by La Fogata Tex-Mex Grill on Thursday, March 26, 2020
Cyclone Anaya’s Tex-Mex Kitchen
Address: Multiple locations
Takeout some tacos with 10% off and complimentary queso! Call to place your order and make sure to mention this social media offer. CycloneAnaya.comPosted by Cyclone Anaya's Mexican Kitchen on Monday, April 20, 2020
Superica
Address: 1801 North Shepherd, Houston
superica is serving up your go to tex-mex favs beginning at 4:30 p.m.! order online for pick-up service only! order here- https://order.superica.com/superica/Posted by Superica on Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen
Address: 6401 Woodway Dr., Houston; 1140 Eldridge Parkway, Houston
This Thursday, April 23 is National Picnic Day! Now more than ever, Houstonians are utilizing and cherishing the...Posted by Sylvia's Enchilada Kitchen - Eldridge on Monday, April 20, 2020
The Original Ninfa’s on Navigation
Address: 2704 Navigation, Houston
The Original Ninfa’s Taco al Carbon hit’s the spot every time. Fajitas in flour tortillas with pico de galo, chili con queso, and guacamole. Available via curbside and delivery! 🌮 #TacoTuesdayPosted by The Original Ninfa's on Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Teotihuacan Mexican Cafe
Address: 1511 Airline, Houston
Family pack available at all 3 locations Monday-Thursday. A lb of mixed fajitas, carnitas, and 4 grilled shrimp. Comes...Posted by Teotihuacan Mexican Cafe on Wednesday, April 22, 2020
