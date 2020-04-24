87ºF

Want Tex-Mex? Here a 10 places in Houston where you can get some to-go during the coronavirus pandemic

Ana Gonzalez, KPRC Digital Media Intern

Fajitas
Fajitas (Nick De La Torre)

As restaurants continue to have their dine-in service closed, we’ve come up with a list of several go-to places for Tex-Mex takeout in the Houston area:

Aguirre’s Tex-Mex

Address: 6166 Highway 6 N, Houston; 27727 Tomball Parkway, Tomball

We are open & got you covered! Ready to serve all entrees and any beverage from the bar for Take-Out & Delivery! Order...

Posted by Aguirres Tex-Mex on Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Escalante’s Fine Tex-Mex and Tequila

Address: Multiple locations

El Tiempo Cantina

Address: Multiple locations

We are taking orders through Facebook Messenger at all of our current open locations as well. - - - #ElTiempoCantina #ElTiempoCantina #Houston #OpenForDelivery #Fajitas #Margs #Partypack #HoustonStrong

Posted by El Tiempo Cantina on Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Guadalajara Mexican Grill

Address: 2925 Southwest Fwy, Houston

Make it a GUADday and treat yourself to some delicious Lime Fajitas! Don’t forget to check out our everyday specials at https://buff.ly/2HO30Ks

Posted by Guadalajara Restaurants on Monday, April 20, 2020

La Fogata Tex-Mex Grill

Address: 14960 Northwest Freeway, Houston

Enjoy our Special the best fajitas for 4 and a Gallon of a good Margarita for just $ 135. Call now 🥑346-570-4983. 832-243-6153

Posted by La Fogata Tex-Mex Grill on Thursday, March 26, 2020

Cyclone Anaya’s Tex-Mex Kitchen

Address: Multiple locations

Takeout some tacos with 10% off and complimentary queso! Call to place your order and make sure to mention this social media offer. CycloneAnaya.com

Posted by Cyclone Anaya's Mexican Kitchen on Monday, April 20, 2020

Superica

Address: 1801 North Shepherd, Houston

superica is serving up your go to tex-mex favs beginning at 4:30 p.m.! order online for pick-up service only! order here- https://order.superica.com/superica/

Posted by Superica on Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen

Address: 6401 Woodway Dr., Houston; 1140 Eldridge Parkway, Houston

This Thursday, April 23 is National Picnic Day! Now more than ever, Houstonians are utilizing and cherishing the...

Posted by Sylvia's Enchilada Kitchen - Eldridge on Monday, April 20, 2020

The Original Ninfa’s on Navigation

Address: 2704 Navigation, Houston

The Original Ninfa’s Taco al Carbon hit’s the spot every time. Fajitas in flour tortillas with pico de galo, chili con queso, and guacamole. Available via curbside and delivery! 🌮 #TacoTuesday

Posted by The Original Ninfa's on Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Teotihuacan Mexican Cafe

Address: 1511 Airline, Houston

Family pack available at all 3 locations Monday-Thursday. A lb of mixed fajitas, carnitas, and 4 grilled shrimp. Comes...

Posted by Teotihuacan Mexican Cafe on Wednesday, April 22, 2020

