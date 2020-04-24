This sprawling Texas ranch on sale for $4.6M is perfect for the avid outdoorsman, cattleman or equestrian enthusiast

Are you a cattle, equine, grazing, hunting or fishing enthusiast on the hunt for authentic Texas living and a $4.6M budget? If so, we found the perfect piece of land for you situated in Bowie.

A 474-acre ranch, located at 5578 FM 1816, is up for grabs for $4,600,000.

The sprawling estate has a total of three homes: A two-story main home with a media room, covered porches, outdoor kitchen and stone patio with outdoor fireplace. A manager’s home equipped with a large shop/garage. And a covered arena with a three-bed bunkhouse, managers office, multiple horse stalls, wash racks and tack rooms.

Here’s part of the property’s description from the original listing on Har.com:

Highly improved ranch for avid outdoorsman, equestrian enthusiast, or cattleman. Abundance of trails for riding horses, great duck hunting in many ponds or stock tanks and long views for miles. Rolling terrain and mix of improved pastures, native pasture and thick wooded areas. Plenty of water with five stock tanks-ponds and a 3AC lake well stocked with fish, located just east of the manager’s house and creek that flows through southern end of ranch.

Scroll below to take a virtual tour of the sprawling Texas ranch.

5578 FM 1816 (HAR)

