GOOD NEWS: Houston rapper Slim Thug reports he has recovered from COVID-19

HOUSTON – We all could use some good news from the coronavirus pandemic, right? Houston rapper Slim Thug says he is now free from COVID-19 after he tested positive last month.

Slim Thug, whose real name is Stayve Thomas posted his recent coronavirus test results on his Instagram page.

He exhibited mild symptoms such as fever, cough and fatigue, but nothing major enough to warrant a visit to the hospital.

“Y’all gotta take this stuff seriously. Sit home, self-quarantine, do not come outside for however long they’re saying,” the rapper said as he made his annoucement four weeks ago, “If you have symptoms, you need to go get checked out.”

Slim Thug was still able to give back while he was in quarantine. At the beginning of this month, he donated 1,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to METRO bus drivers and police officers.