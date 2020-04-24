As retail to-go launches in Texas, here’s how Houston businesses are celebrating and offering deals

HOUSTON – Texans, are you ready for retail to-go?

Retail businesses can finally reopen, however, they can only operate on a to-go basis such as curbside pickup. And Texas couldn’t be more excited.

Many retailers are operating on limited hours, while others are bringing extra deals to bring in shoppers. Here’s what Texas is doing:

Dragon’s Lair, a comics and trading card shop in Spring filmed its first purchase using curbside delivery.

Trendy retailer Jubilee in the Heights area will be doing “FaceTime” shopping each day until 6 p.m.

Instagram user gglawing is excited to support small businesses during the pandemic. By the end of this week she may have Christmas presents already purchased.

Tribute Goods will also offer “drop-offs” for those Houstonians stuck at home.

Old Town Spring’s Pierce and Belle says they are working hard to bring the best for customers by doing curbside and delivery.