As retail to-go launches in Texas, here’s how Houston businesses are celebrating and offering deals
HOUSTON – Texans, are you ready for retail to-go?
Retail businesses can finally reopen, however, they can only operate on a to-go basis such as curbside pickup. And Texas couldn’t be more excited.
Many retailers are operating on limited hours, while others are bringing extra deals to bring in shoppers. Here’s what Texas is doing:
View this post on Instagram
First Governor approved retail-to-go curbside delivery! Dragon's Lair To-Go! #retailtogohouston #dragonslairtogo #curbsidedelivery #flgs #friendlylocalgamestore #comicsandgames #wegetyou #wegotthis #boardgames #tabletopgames #comics #graphicnovels #manga #mtg #dnd #dice #pokemon #kidsgames #dragonslairhoustonnorth #dragonslair #comicsandfantasy #tomballtx #cypresstx #springtx #houstontx
Dragon’s Lair, a comics and trading card shop in Spring filmed its first purchase using curbside delivery.
Trendy retailer Jubilee in the Heights area will be doing “FaceTime” shopping each day until 6 p.m.
View this post on Instagram
I’m normally not a big shopper and truly detest shopping for clothes, but as #retailtogo unfolds today in Texas I’m excited. This seems to be my chance to give something back, to offer support and strengthen my community. Already I’ve picked up cards and boxes (yes boxes) of little candles from a favorite local shop, @laurelridgegonzales and ordered five pairs of Texas inspired socks from Texas beloved @chettripper. I feel overwhelmed with gratitude that I am still employed by an amazing company, @gvec_insta, and in a position to “go shopping” as there are so many who are not, which makes it seem all the more urgent to do this. And so I hope to make a small difference today and if all goes well I’ll have my Christmas shopping wrapped up by weeks end.
Instagram user gglawing is excited to support small businesses during the pandemic. By the end of this week she may have Christmas presents already purchased.
View this post on Instagram
🛍 Shop Till You’re on Your Last Drop [of PURELL]!! “Retail To-Go” begins today, and we are now pleased to introduce Contactless Curbside Pick-Up’s for local online orders, in addition to our Complimentary Drop-Off Services for those stuck at home in the greater Houston area! Simply 📧 us at info@tributegoods.com for scheduling curbside, for online assistance, or for any bed linen suggestions or questions. We are here for your comfort and convenience! 💕 Xoxo, Tribute Goods #tributegoods #finelinens #madeinitaly #shophouston #retailtogo #shopcurbside #shoponline #freeshipping
Tribute Goods will also offer “drop-offs” for those Houstonians stuck at home.
View this post on Instagram
Today marks the Texas official Retail To - Go or Curbside, we have been working hard to get ready for today, please visit our website to place your curbside pick up order and we will package them with care. Or if you prefer we do offer shipping on most of our items. Be safe and we look forward to seeing you soon.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #pierceandbelle #oldtownspring #dixiebelle #springtexas #paintedfurniturelove #furniturerehab #bestpaintonplanetearth #dixiebelle #dixiebellepaint #furnitureart #furniturepaint #furniturepainting #womanownedbusiness #Decor_BFFs #stylishhome #decoratingideas #curbsidepickup #retailtogo#smallbusinessstrong #shopsmalllove
Old Town Spring’s Pierce and Belle says they are working hard to bring the best for customers by doing curbside and delivery.
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.