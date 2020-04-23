See inside this luxurious high-rise condo in Texas’ tallest residential building, on sale for $3.3 million

Looking for luxury living in the heart of downtown Austin and ready to pony up about $3.3 million or more? Ok, chances are you don’t have that much money to spare but it’s fun seeing the lavishness that fancy Texas properties like this one offer.

This high-rise condo located inside the tallest residential building in the Lone Star State is on the market for $3,295,000 but will be offered on auction without reserve on Jun. 13, according to the original listing on Har.com.

The condo located at 200 Congress Avenue 32NW in The Austonian offers panoramic views of the Colorado River, the Texas Hill Country and downtown Austin.

The 2,822 square foot condo, built in 2015, has two bedrooms, two full baths, one half bath, a kitchen that opens to the dining room and living room, a wine refrigerator and a covered balcony.

The master bedroom boasts an office, private balcony, massive bathroom and a huge walk-in closet.

Scroll below to see what you can get for $3.3 million in Austin real estate.

200 Congress Avenue 32NW (HAR)

