Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $2,100 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Houston if you don't want to spend more than $2,100/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

705 Saulnier St., #0090 (Fourth Ward)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $2,010/month, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 705 Saulnier St., #0090.

The unit has a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. The building offers garage parking. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has excellent transit.

(See the complete listing here.)

2111 Austin St. (Midtown)

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 2111 Austin St. It's also listed for $2,010/month for its 882 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and secured entry. In the apartment, you'll find a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and has excellent transit.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

2850 Fannin St. (Midtown)

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Here's a 699-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2850 Fannin St. that's going for $2,028/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a resident lounge, secured entry and a swimming pool. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

3833 Dunlavy St. (Neartown - Montrose)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Check out this 1,122-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 3833 Dunlavy St. It's listed for $2,022/month.

The building has garage parking. Also, expect to find a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher in the apartment. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Houston.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, read on for five marketing tips for real estate agents to showcase local market expertise.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.