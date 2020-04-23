4 top spots for juices and smoothies in Houston

Need more juices and smoothies in your life?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top juice and smoothie hot spots in Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.

1. Las Tortas Perronas

Topping the list is Spring Branch Central's Las Tortas Perronas, situated at 1837 Bingle Road. With five stars out of 491 reviews on Yelp, the Mexican spot, which offers sandwiches and juices and smoothies, has proved to be a local favorite.

2. Gyro King

Astrodome Area's Gyro King, located at 2424 Old Spanish Triangle, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the food truck and halal spot, which offers juices and smoothies and more, 4.5 stars out of 716 reviews.

3. Sustain Juicery

Sustain Juicery, a spot to score juices and smoothies and acai bowls, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 198 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4061 Bellaire Blvd., Suite G to see for yourself.

4. Sunshine's Health Food Store And Vegetarian Deli

Over in Astrodome Area, check out Sunshine's Health Food Store And Vegetarian Deli, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 423 reviews on Yelp. You can find the vegetarian spot, which offers juices and smoothies and salads, at 3102 Old Spanish Triangle.

Deciding when to check out the top spots above? Saturdays tend to be the busiest days of the week for consumer spending at food and beverage shops across the Houston area, while Mondays are least busy, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses get more reviews. Last year, average daily transactions at food and beverage shops surged to 39 per business on Saturdays, compared to 25 daily transactions on average on Mondays.

