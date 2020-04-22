Listen to the Spanish-lanugage version of the National Anthem, paying tribute to Hispanic workers fighting coronavirus

(We Are All Human Foundation)

HOUSTON – The official Spanish-language version of the U.S. National Anthem emerges as the Hispanic community is fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

The We Are All Human Foundation released a newly-rendered version of the Star-Spangled Banner on their YouTube channel, featuring images and videos of Hispanic people working hard in the battle against COVID-19.

The Spanish version of the anthem was first commissioned by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1945 and composed by Clotilde Arias, as part of FDR’s Good Neighbor Policy with Latin America.

The revised anthem was performed by 2019′s winner of “La Voz” (“The Voice” in Mexico), Jeidimar Rijos.

You can watch the video here below.