Want to see stunning birds-eye views from all 50 states? This show is now free online

We have some more essential quarantine viewing for you!

“Aerial America," which is on the Smithsonian Channel, offers viewers a birds-eye view of all 50 states. And you can now find all episodes streaming for free, either on the channel’s YouTube page or on its website.

Each episode is about 45 to 50 minutes.

If you’re into state landmarks and history, this show is for you.

“Aerial America” surveys natural wonders, gives overviews of cultural landmarks and tourist attractions and details sites’ histories, according to Smithsonian’s site.

Get a feel for what some of these episodes entail:

Pretty cool, right?

Non-essential travel won’t be an option for a while, it seems, but perhaps these could help.

If you’re having any trouble accessing any of the YouTube content, you could try this link, as well.

“Take off on a thrilling flight across America,” Smithsonian says online. “This epic series offers rare glimpses of our nation’s most treasured landmarks, all seen from breathtaking heights. From busy cityscapes to quiet landscapes, we capture the history and the pageantry of our amazing country."