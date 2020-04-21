This sprawling Texas equestrian estate comes with 4 polo fields, 3 lakes, a peach orchard, tennis court, zip line and a $13M price tag

HOUSTON – Are you a polo enthusiast on the hunt for your dream Texas equestrian estate? If so, we have found the home for you.

Located about 37 minutes from Downtown Houston, this sprawling ranch in Brookshire boasts four polo fields, hacienda-style stables, an indoor arena with extra 40 stalls and three lakes.

Other amenities throughout the 297-acre property include a zip-line, covered entertainment deck, tennis court, mature pecan orchard, pool, hot tub and outdoor pavilion.

Also on the ranch is a 1,525 square foot limestone home with one spacious loft-style master bedroom, one full bath, two living rooms, a dining room and a kitchen with a state-of-the-art custom island.

The $13,000,000 property borders Bessie’s Creek and is only minutes away from the Houston Executive Airport and West Houston Medical Center.

Scroll below for photos and more details of this sprawling Texas estate located at 800 Wilpitz.

Gorgeous Oak tree-lined entrance into 297 magnificent and unrestricted acres of a custom-built home, lakes, polo fields, tennis court and pecan orchard. Only minutes away from the Houston Executive Airport and the West Houston Medical Center. (HAR)

Indoor arena with seating and 40 stalls. (HAR)

Beautifully landscaped additional 32 stalls with tack room. (HAR)

Hacienda style stables with 14 stalls and antique European fountain all beautifully set within a pecan orchard. (HAR)

The hacienda-style stables bordering Bessie's Creek in the back. (HAR)

. (HAR)

Custom home with hill country influence including pool, hot tub and tennis court. (HAR)

Gorgeous covered patio overlooking the pool and very scenic pecan orchard. (HAR)

Spacious loft-style master bedroom. (HAR)

Beautiful open floor plan with stained concrete floors throughout and vaulted ceiling with reclaimed wood. (HAR)

State of the art and custom island kitchen features Belgian blue limestone counter-tops and custom cabinetry. (HAR)

Two separate living areas with abundant natural lighting and designer finishes throughout. (HAR)

This recreational lake is one of three lakes on this extraordinary property. (HAR)

Entertainment deck with an outdoor kitchen, zip-line, wave runners surrounded by polo fields. (HAR)

Entertainment deck with seating and outdoor kitchen. (HAR)

Beautifully landscaped outdoor pavilion with entertainment area and large barbecue trough. (HAR)

Gorgeous and scenic pecan producing orchard in the middle of this estate. (HAR)

. (HAR)