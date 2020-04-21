69ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

Features

This sprawling Texas equestrian estate comes with 4 polo fields, 3 lakes, a peach orchard, tennis court, zip line and a $13M price tag

Samara Perez, Digital Contributor

Tags: Home Buying, Real Estate, Texas, Local, Houston
Incredible aerial view of two of the three lakes including four regulation polo fields. All of this only 45 minutes west of Houston.
Incredible aerial view of two of the three lakes including four regulation polo fields. All of this only 45 minutes west of Houston. (HAR)

HOUSTON – Are you a polo enthusiast on the hunt for your dream Texas equestrian estate? If so, we have found the home for you.

Located about 37 minutes from Downtown Houston, this sprawling ranch in Brookshire boasts four polo fields, hacienda-style stables, an indoor arena with extra 40 stalls and three lakes.

Other amenities throughout the 297-acre property include a zip-line, covered entertainment deck, tennis court, mature pecan orchard, pool, hot tub and outdoor pavilion.

Also on the ranch is a 1,525 square foot limestone home with one spacious loft-style master bedroom, one full bath, two living rooms, a dining room and a kitchen with a state-of-the-art custom island.

The $13,000,000 property borders Bessie’s Creek and is only minutes away from the Houston Executive Airport and West Houston Medical Center.

Scroll below for photos and more details of this sprawling Texas estate located at 800 Wilpitz.

Gorgeous Oak tree-lined entrance into 297 magnificent and unrestricted acres of a custom-built home, lakes, polo fields, tennis court and pecan orchard. Only minutes away from the Houston Executive Airport and the West Houston Medical Center.
Gorgeous Oak tree-lined entrance into 297 magnificent and unrestricted acres of a custom-built home, lakes, polo fields, tennis court and pecan orchard. Only minutes away from the Houston Executive Airport and the West Houston Medical Center. (HAR)
Indoor arena with seating and 40 stalls.
Indoor arena with seating and 40 stalls. (HAR)
Beautifully landscaped additional 32 stalls with tack room.
Beautifully landscaped additional 32 stalls with tack room. (HAR)
Hacienda style stables with 14 stalls and antique European fountain all beautifully set within a pecan orchard.
Hacienda style stables with 14 stalls and antique European fountain all beautifully set within a pecan orchard. (HAR)
The hacienda-style stables bordering Bessie's Creek in the back.
The hacienda-style stables bordering Bessie's Creek in the back. (HAR)
.
. (HAR)
Custom home with hill country influence including pool, hot tub and tennis court.
Custom home with hill country influence including pool, hot tub and tennis court. (HAR)
Gorgeous covered patio overlooking the pool and very scenic pecan orchard.
Gorgeous covered patio overlooking the pool and very scenic pecan orchard. (HAR)
Spacious loft-style master bedroom.
Spacious loft-style master bedroom. (HAR)
Beautiful open floor plan with stained concrete floors throughout and vaulted ceiling with reclaimed wood.
Beautiful open floor plan with stained concrete floors throughout and vaulted ceiling with reclaimed wood. (HAR)
State of the art and custom island kitchen features Belgian blue limestone counter-tops and custom cabinetry.
State of the art and custom island kitchen features Belgian blue limestone counter-tops and custom cabinetry. (HAR)
Two separate living areas with abundant natural lighting and designer finishes throughout.
Two separate living areas with abundant natural lighting and designer finishes throughout. (HAR)
This recreational lake is one of three lakes on this extraordinary property.
This recreational lake is one of three lakes on this extraordinary property. (HAR)
Entertainment deck with an outdoor kitchen, zip-line, wave runners surrounded by polo fields.
Entertainment deck with an outdoor kitchen, zip-line, wave runners surrounded by polo fields. (HAR)
Entertainment deck with seating and outdoor kitchen.
Entertainment deck with seating and outdoor kitchen. (HAR)
Beautifully landscaped outdoor pavilion with entertainment area and large barbecue trough.
Beautifully landscaped outdoor pavilion with entertainment area and large barbecue trough. (HAR)
Gorgeous and scenic pecan producing orchard in the middle of this estate.
Gorgeous and scenic pecan producing orchard in the middle of this estate. (HAR)
.
. (HAR)
Well lit and landscaped tennis court.
Well lit and landscaped tennis court. (HAR)

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: