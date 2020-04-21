This sprawling Texas equestrian estate comes with 4 polo fields, 3 lakes, a peach orchard, tennis court, zip line and a $13M price tag

HOUSTON – Are you a polo enthusiast on the hunt for your dream Texas equestrian estate? If so, we have found the home for you.
Located about 37 minutes from Downtown Houston, this sprawling ranch in Brookshire boasts four polo fields, hacienda-style stables, an indoor arena with extra 40 stalls and three lakes.
Other amenities throughout the 297-acre property include a zip-line, covered entertainment deck, tennis court, mature pecan orchard, pool, hot tub and outdoor pavilion.
Also on the ranch is a 1,525 square foot limestone home with one spacious loft-style master bedroom, one full bath, two living rooms, a dining room and a kitchen with a state-of-the-art custom island.
The $13,000,000 property borders Bessie’s Creek and is only minutes away from the Houston Executive Airport and West Houston Medical Center.
Scroll below for photos and more details of this sprawling Texas estate located at 800 Wilpitz.
