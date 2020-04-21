Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $1,000 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Houston if you're on a budget of up to $1,000/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3000 Murworth Drive (Braeswood Place)

Listed at $903/month, this 810-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 3000 Murworth Drive.

The unit comes with hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. The building boasts secured entry and a gym. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $300 pet deposit.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

2816 Greenridge Drive (Mid West)

Next, here's a 608-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2816 Greenridge Drive that's going for $905/month.

In the apartment, expect to find a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. The building offers assigned parking and secured entry. Pet owners, rejoice: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $99 administration and an application fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.

1504 California St. (Neartown - Montrose)

Then, check out this 625-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1504 California St. It's also listed for $905/month.

Building amenities include secured entry, a swimming pool and on-site management. The apartment also has hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

Walk Score indicates that this location has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.

1315 NASA Parkway (Clear Lake)

And finally, located at 1315 NASA Parkway, here's a 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $905/month.

In the unit, the listing promises a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. The building features secured entry and assigned parking. Pet owners, you're in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

