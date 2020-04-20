New Mid West Thai spot Dunch Box opens its doors

A new Thai and food delivery service spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called Dunch Box, the newcomer is located at 8330 Westglen Drive in Mid West.

Dunch Box is the delivery arm of the Texas-based chain Thai Cottage. On the menu, look for meal boxes ranging from chicken crispy rolls to red curry to fried rice to Thai-braised ribs. (Explore the entire menu here.)

Dunch Box has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Penny N., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 2, wrote, "Excellent Thai food with great delivery service. I ordered curry puff, chicken tom kha soup and crabmeat fried rice. All of them came out fresh and tasty. One of the best food delivery services and a good choice during work from home."

And King C. wrote, "We had massaman curry and the braised ribs; food is still hot and both are very tasty along with Thai Tea. We got a food delivery in less than 60 minutes. Will order more later."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Dunch Box is open from 11 a.m.–7:45 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)

