This Idaho farm gave away bags of their potatoes instead of dumping them

OAKLEY, Id. – Farms in Idaho are seeing a large surplus of their potatoes, so much that they are throwing them out. However, one farm is using their surplus for good.

Cranney Farms, located in Oakley, Idaho, sell their potato crop for restaurants and other businesses. With the COVID-19 pandemic wrecking havoc at the restaurant and hospitality sectors of the U.S., the spuds are not getting any buyers.

Instead of simply dumping their well-maintained crop, the farm decided to post on their Facebook page: “FREE POTATOES!!!”

FREE POTATOES - We started dumping potatoes today as we have no home for them because of this Covid 19 disaster. The... Posted by Ryan Cranney on Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Ryan Cranney, CEO of Cranney Farms felt it was for the best to help out Idahoans and their community as the pandemic looms.

“I just felt like it could be something to maybe give back to the community. I know people are struggling financially with the shutdown of the economy,” Cranney said.

After the announcement was made, a line of cars showed up to the farm to find mountains of potatoes to choose from. Visitors were free to pick up as many bags of potatoes as they like.

By Thursday afternoon, their supply was down to at half of one mountain, but cars are still pulling in.

“There’s been times where there were 20 or 30 cars there at a time it looks like,” Cranney said. “I think in the next several hours, most of that will be all gone.”