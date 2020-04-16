The 5 best New American spots in Houston

Looking to satisfy your appetite for New American fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top New American spots around Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.

People in the Houston area tend to spend more in April at restaurants than most other months of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a small business software provider and email marketing company. Estimated daily customers at Houston-area restaurants rose to 49 per business in April of last year, second only to March with an average of 51, and 4% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Adair Kitchen

First on the list is Adair Kitchen. Located at 5161 San Felipe St., Suite 390, in Greater Uptown, the New American and breakfast and brunch spot is the highest-rated New American restaurant in Houston, boasting four stars out of 846 reviews on Yelp.

2. Bosscat Kitchen & Libations

Next up is Afton Oaks / River Oaks Area's Bosscat Kitchen & Libations, situated at 4310 Westheimer Road, Suite 150. With 4.5 stars out of 1,758 reviews on Yelp, the whiskey bar, New American and breakfast and brunch spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Peli Peli

Greater Uptown's Peli Peli, located at 5085 Westheimer Road, Suite B2515, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the steakhouse and New American spot, which offers seafood and more, 4.5 stars out of 1,700 reviews.

4. BCK

BCK, a cocktail bar and New American and breakfast and brunch spot in the Heights, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 849 Yelp reviews. Head over to 933 Studewood St. to see for yourself.

5. Saint Arnold Brewing Company

Over in Greater Fifth Ward, check out Saint Arnold Brewing Company, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 875 reviews on Yelp. You can find the brew pub, beer garden and New American spot at 2000 Lyons Ave.

