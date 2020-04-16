How you can get a t-shirt with your favorite restaurant’s logo on it and get them a $10 donation

BELLAIRE, Tx – A t-shirt company in Bellaire wants to help Houston restaurants promote themselves by having customers purchase shirts with their favorite restaurant’s logo on them.

Big Frog Custom Printed T-Shirts, located on 5104 Cedar Street is donating $10 of each custom t-shirt sale back to the restaurant of each customer’s choice.

The local restaurant scene in Houston has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Some have been able to survive by doing takeout and curbside ordering.

Who's ready to kick off a virtual party? At a time when social distancing is the new party scene, Big Frog is here to... Posted by Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More on Friday, April 10, 2020

As the t-shirt company was classified as a “non-essential” business by order of Harris County, they had to shut down their Bellaire location and resorted to taking orders remotely.

Customers can order a pre-made t-shirt by visiting htxeats.itemorder.com. They can also get their t-shirt customized with the logo of their favorite local restaurant printed on any colored t-shirt.

Customizations and questions can be emailed at bellaire@bigfrog.com. There are no limitations and each T-shirt costs $20-25.

Visit their website to learn more and to place an order.