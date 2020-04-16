Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $1,500 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Houston if you've got up to $1,500/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

2355 Bagby St. (Midtown)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $1,401/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2355 Bagby St.

The unit comes with a fireplace, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include secured entry, a swimming pool and garage parking. Pets are not welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

872 Bettina Court (Memorial)

Photo: Zumper

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit located at 872 Bettina Court. It's listed for $1,403/month for its 915 square feet.

The building has assigned parking. The unit also has carpeted floors, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

2100 Bering Drive (Greater Uptown)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Here's a 973-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom abode at 2100 Bering Drive that's going for $1,404/month.

The unit has a dishwasher, hardwood flooring, a balcony and a walk-in closet. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2525 McCue Road (Greater Uptown)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Next, check out this 805-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's located at 2525 McCue Road. It's listed for $1,406/month.

In the residence, the listing promises a balcony, a ceiling fan and hardwood flooring. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

Fallsview Lane and Enclave Parkway (Eldridge / West Oaks)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Located at Fallsview Lane and Enclave Parkway, here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,410/month.

You can expect to find a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher in the unit. Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Houston.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, read on for five marketing tips for real estate agents to showcase local market expertise.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.