The 4 best cafes in Houston

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top cafes in Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

1. New York Deli And Coffee Shop

First on the list is New York Deli And Coffee Shop. Located at 9720 Hillcroft St. in the Meyerland Area, the cafe and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers bagels and more, is the highest-rated cafe in Houston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 413 reviews on Yelp.

2. Revival Market

Next up is the Heights's Revival Market, situated at 550 Heights Blvd. With four stars out of 510 reviews on Yelp, the cafe, gourmet food and breakfast and brunch spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. First Watch

First Watch, a member of the chain located at 21143 Tomball Parkway, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cafe, breakfast and brunch and traditional American spot four stars out of 117 reviews.

4. Cafeza

Cafeza, a cafe and music venue that offers coffee and tea and more in Washington Avenue Coalition / Memorial Park, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 329 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1720 Houston Ave. to see for yourself.

Deciding when to check out the top spots above? Saturdays tend to be the busiest days of the week for consumer spending at food and beverage shops across the Houston area, while Mondays are least busy, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses get more customer feedback. Last year, average daily transactions at food and beverage shops surged to 39 per business on Saturdays, compared to 25 daily transactions on average on Mondays.

