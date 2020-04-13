Your guide to the 4 most popular spots in Houston's Greater Hobby Area neighborhood

Visiting Greater Hobby Area, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Houston neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a seafood spot to a Greek restaurant.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Greater Hobby Area, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

Photo: Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen/Yelp

Topping the list is Cajun/Creole spot Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen, which offers seafood and more. Located at 7800 Airport Blvd., Suite C11, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 508 reviews on Yelp.

This Texas chain has 19 locations between Dallas, San Antonio and Houston. On the menu, look for salads, gumbo, sandwiches, salmon, oysters, catfish, shrimp and scallops. (Explore the entire menu here.)

2. Habanera and the Guero

Photo: K G./Yelp

Next up is Mexican and Tex-Mex spot Habanera and the Guero, situated at 9902 Gulf Freeway With four stars out of 506 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

The menu ranges from snacks like nachos and guacamole to entrees like enchiladas, snapper Veracruz and pork belly tacos. Save room for the tres leches creme brulee for dessert. (Check out the entire menu here.)

3. Pappas Burger

Photo: Pappas burger/Yelp

Pappas Burger, a spot to score burgers and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 7800 Airport Blvd., Suite C 14, four stars out of 450 reviews.

The restaurant's menu includes beef burgers, a veggie burger and a chicken sandwich, all served on buns made in-house daily. (Explore the entire menu here.)

4. Yia Yia Mary's

Photo: Yia Yia Mary's/Yelp

Yia Yia Mary's, a Mediterranean and Greek spot, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 88 Yelp reviews. Head over to 7800 Airport Blvd., Suite F-1, to see for yourself.

This Houston-based chain has one other location in the city. On the menu, look for Mediterranean staples like gyros, Greek salad and souvlaki. (Find the full menu here.)

