Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $1,400 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Houston if you've got a budget of up to $1,400/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2300 Richmond Ave. (Greenway / Upper Kirby Area)

Listed at $1,301/month, this 802-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2300 Richmond Ave.

In the apartment, you can expect a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking and secured entry. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $300 nonrefundable pet fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.

2305 McCue Road (Greater Uptown)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 2305 McCue Road. It's listed for $1,302/month for its 886 square feet.

The building features garage parking. You can also expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet in the unit. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.

2220 Pinegate Drive (The Heights)

Here's a 603-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2220 Pinegate Drive that's going for $1,304/month.

In the unit, the listing promises a dishwasher. The building offers secured entry and a swimming pool. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

1518 Main St. (Downtown)

Located at 1518 Main St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,307/month.

The unit comes with a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is quite walkable, is bikeable and has excellent transit.

9889 Cypresswood Drive

Finally, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 9889 Cypresswood Drive. It's listed for $1,309/month for its 1,147 square feet.

In the apartment, you'll find a dishwasher. The building has garage parking, secured entry and a gym. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Look out for a $300 pet deposit.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is car-dependent and is bikeable.

