Local designers produce PPE and fabric face masks for healthcare workers and Houstonians
HOUSTON – Franklin Richardson who works in the Texas Medical Center and has witnessed the shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) first-hand. That’s why he stepped up to help combat the shortage.
According to Culture Map, Richardson who owns a luxury menswear label, Frank Rich Co., recently donated fabric to a manufacturer which is helping to produce face masks for healthcare workers.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recently recommended that everyone who leaves their home wear a face covering, but not purchase surgical mask or N95 respirators which are most needed by medical professionals.
Since this announcement, more Houston-based designers have begun to produce fabric face masks.
Some designers have taken the opportunity to help more than just their customers.
David Peck is running a buy one, give one program. For every mask purchased from the designer online, an additional mask will be donated to a healthcare worker.
According to a Facebook post by the brand, more than 1,000 masks were ordered as a part of the promotion
David Peck has already produced more than 4,000 masks for medical professionals and continues to work to supply those on the front lines with more PPE.
Meet Chris from the Harris County Fire Marshal. He came by today to pick the first batch of masks that were ready from...Posted by David Peck on Monday, April 6, 2020
Another Houston-based designer doing good for the city is Alantude.
Alantude is donating 100% of proceeds earned from face masks purchases to Meals on Wheels, a local non-profit that delivers food to vulnerable seniors who are at the greatest risk amid COVID-19.
Missed Our Sold Out Masks?— Alan Gonzalez (@Alantude) April 6, 2020
New Designs Now Available!
•••
Help stop the spread! You can shop these designs on https://t.co/4XwtKSUJo0 and 100% of proceeds will go to Meals on Wheels, a nonprofit that provides home-delivered meals to adults over 60 in Houston and Galveston. pic.twitter.com/5OGofFOcBH
