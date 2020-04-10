You can send an ecard to a patient or healthcare worker at CHI St. Luke’s Health

HOUSTON – In these tough times, we could all use some kindness and positivity. CHI St. Luke’s Health made it possible for family members of loved ones to send an ecard to patients and healthcare workers as visitor restrictions are in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The “send-kindness” ecard generator was developed to spread kindness to patients and staff at all Houston-area locations. Users have a choice of sending one of six ecards and a choice of either a patient or healthcare worker.

Users who know a specific person or patient have the ability to personalize the ecard message and sent directly to the person.

You also have the option to send an ecard to the entire staff at CHI St. Luke’s for their hard work.

The medical center would also like remind people that ecards will be viewed by CHI St. Luke’s staff before sending it off to the patient or healthcare worker.

Interested in sending one? Click here!