Craving ice cream and frozen yogurt? Here are Houston's top 4 options

Looking to sample the best ice cream and frozen yogurt around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top ice cream and frozen yogurt hot spots in Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.

1. Bae

Photo: Stephanie n./Yelp

First on the list is Bae. Located at 9798 Bellaire Blvd., Suite A, in Sharpstown, the spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt and more is the highest-rated ice cream and frozen yogurt spot in Houston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 305 reviews on Yelp.

2. Nu Ice & Drinks

Photo: Nu Ice & Drinks/Yelp

Next up is Mid West's Nu Ice & Drinks, situated at 5901 Westheimer Road, Suite B1. With 4.5 stars out of 601 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt, coffee and tea and bubble tea has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Red Circle Ice Cream

Photo: Joel g/Yelp

Sharpstown's Red Circle Ice Cream, located at 6838 Ranchester Drive, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score desserts, ice cream and frozen yogurt and waffles 4.5 stars out of 485 reviews.

4. milk + sugar

Photo: neethu j./Yelp



milk + sugar, a spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt and desserts in Neartown - Montrose, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 391 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1848 Westheimer Road to see for yourself.

Deciding when to check out the top spots above? Saturdays tend to be the busiest days of the week for consumer spending at food and beverage shops across the Houston area, while Mondays are least busy, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small business owners build an email marketing strategy. Last year, average daily transactions at food and beverage shops rose to 39 per business on Saturdays, compared to 25 daily transactions on average on Mondays.

