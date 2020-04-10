11 classic Texas and southern comfort food recipes to cook at home

As COVID-19 keeps Texans at home, there’s never been a better time to cook up comfort food. Expand your recipe repertoire with these hits from the Texas Highways archives. Some of these recipes are Texas classics like chicken-fried steak and chili, and some, like biscuits and gravy and pimento cheese, are Southern staples. Prepare a feast for yourself or consider hosting a digital dinner party where you and your pals cook and eat via video chat. No matter how you enjoy these dishes, they’re guaranteed to leave you satisfied and hungry for more culinary creations.

Pimento Cheese

This recipe from Mattie’s in Austin is as classic as it gets, hailing from a 1965 cookbook by Mary Faulk Koock. Use it as a filling in jalapeño poppers or as a dip with crackers.

Black-Eyed Peas

Typically eaten on New Year’s Day to bring luck, black-eyed peas don’t get much attention the rest of the year. Whip up this dish with rice or alongside meat for a filling dinner.

Buttermilk Pie

Indulge your sweet tooth with this pie recipe from Stockman’s Steakhouse in Crockett. A hint of grated nutmeg sets this buttermilk pie apart from others.

Smoked Sausage with Gnocchi

This recipe comes together in a snap and incorporates meat, carbs, and vegetables. Thankfully, Opa’s in Fredericksburg is offering curbside pick-up for its smoked sausage, which stars in this dish.

Kolaches

Many folks are using their extra free time to take on baking projects. This traditional Czech pastry is an excellent use for the extra yeast and flour you may have picked up at the store.

Tex-Mex Street Tacos

Fulfill your taco cravings with this recipe, which includes homemade pico de gallo. Pair with a margarita or ranch water for a virtual happy hour with your friends.

Chicken-Fried Steak

Tenderize a round steak until it’s as thin as possible, then dry fry to a golden brown. Once you master this meal, you can officially call yourself a True Texan.

Texas-Style Chili

Don’t worry, y’all, this recipe does not have beans in it. It comes from Texas Highways contributing photographer Eric. W. Pohl. He recommends simmering the stew in a Dutch oven for up to six hours for maximum flavor.

Beef Fajita Soup

Soup is the ultimate comfort food, and this recipe adds a Tex-Mex twist. As a bonus, you can use the same toppings on this soup as you would on the chili dish above.

Biscuits and Gravy

Bring a little Southern luxury to your breakfast. This recipe from Jacoby’s in Austin features fluffy, buttery biscuits smothered in pork-and-sage gravy.

Peach Crisp

Even though peach season hasn’t quite started yet, plan ahead for this classic summertime dessert. Chef Ross Burtwell of Fredericksburg’s Cabernet Grill recommends adding a scoop of lavender ice cream on top for some floral complexity.

This article first appeared on Texas Highways. Click here to view the article in its original format.