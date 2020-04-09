Elmo, ‘Sesame Street’ crew to host virtual playdate for bored kids everywhere
Special is set for April 14
You and your kids are invited to a virtual play date!
And guess who’s hosting? None other than Elmo himself.
Yes, just like you’ve been sitting on Zoom calls (well, those of us who have to work from home), your children will get to have a similar-looking experience.
See what we mean? Even in the promotional image, it kind of looks like a conference call. Elmo, Abby, Grover and the gang have to follow the social distancing guidelines, as well, it seems!
You're invited to a virtual playdate with Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby and more! Join the Sesame Street gang and a few famous friends for an exciting TV special featuring songs, games, dance breaks, and more! Don’t miss this virtual hangout event airing April 14th at 7pm EST/ 6pm CST on @hbo, @tbsnetwork, @tntdrama, @cartoonnetworkofficial, @boomerangtoons, @trutv, and @pbskids. #CaringForEachOther
The hit PBS show on Wednesday announced the special called “Sesame Street: Elmo’s Playdate.”
The “virtual hangout event” as it’s called, is set for 7 p.m. EST/6 p.m. CST on April 14 (so, next Tuesday!), and it will air on HBO, TBS, TNT, Cartoon Network and PBS Kids, among some other networks.
Your stir-crazy quarantined kids will be so excited, will they not?
