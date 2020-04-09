Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $700 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in Houston if you've got a budget of up to $700/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

6233 Gulfton St. (Gulfton)

Listed at $605/month, this 615-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 6233 Gulfton St.

In the apartment, you can anticipate a dishwasher, carpeted floors and a walk-in closet. The building offers on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

6200 Marinette Drive (Sharpstown)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 6200 Marinette Drive. It's listed for $640/month for its 680 square feet.

The building offers assigned parking and on-site laundry. You can also expect to find a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher in the unit. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

9475 W. Sam Houston Parkway (Westwood)

Here's a 550-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 9475 W. Sam Houston Parkway that's also going for $640/month.

The unit includes hardwood flooring, a balcony and a walk-in closet. The building offers a swimming pool. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Bissonnet Street and Renwick Drive (Gulfton)

Next, check out this 721-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at Bissonnet Street and Renwick Drive. It's listed for $644/month.

Building amenities include a swimming pool and on-site laundry. You can also expect to find hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet in the apartment. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

5918 Schroeder Road (Ost / South Union)

Listed at $645/month, this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 5918 Schroeder Road.

The building features secured entry. The apartment also has a balcony, hardwood flooring and central heating and air conditioning. Pets are not welcome.

