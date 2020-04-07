Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $1,300 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

2222 Maroneal St. (University Place)

Listed at $1,202/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2222 Maroneal St.

The apartment comes with a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. The building offers garage parking, a gym and secured entry. Pets are not allowed.

According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

1800 St. Joseph Pky (Downtown)

Next, check out this 760-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1800 St. Joseph Pky. It's listed for $1,194/month.

The building features a swimming pool and garage parking. In the unit, the listing promises a balcony and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

14695 Briar Forest Drive (Eldridge / West Oaks)

Located at 14695 Briar Forest Drive, here's a 768-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,214/month.

The apartment features a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a balcony. Building amenities include secured entry, garage parking and a swimming pool. Pets are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is car-dependent, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

