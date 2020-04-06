Submit your favorite KPRC 2 Art Assignment artwork

HOUSTON – We’ve assigned multiple art assignments and now it’s time to showcase your child’s best work!

Every Monday and Tuesday, parents will have the opportunity to upload their child’s best artwork from our daily KPRC 2 Art Assignments. Parents can submit one piece of artwork into each category. The categories include Most Creative, Most Uplifting, Most Colorful and Most Realistic.

On Wednesday and Thursday, parents, friends and family members will have the chance to see all of the submissions and pick their favorite piece for each category.

Pick your favorite artwork in the gallery below. Select a category, then click an image and make sure to hit the green “vote” button to cast your pick!

On Friday, watch KPRC 2 to see if your child is one of KPRC 2 Kids’ Artists of the Week. Your child could even appear on tv!

