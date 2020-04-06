How to support your favorite Texas brands by buying their food, drinks and merch during the stay-home order

Missing your favorite Texan brands because you’re stuck at home?

Good news is you can still get many of those products delivered including food, drinks and tons of fun items from their stores like shirts, tumblers and more.

Here’s how you can still support your favorite Texas brands:

Blue Bell

If you’re trying to avoid trips to the store, you can order Blue Bell ice cream by calling (979) 836-7977. Take a look at all their flavors online before you call. At their store, you can buy Blue Bell shirts, books and more.

Buc-ee’s

No road trips, call for no Buc-ee’s stops. But that doesn’t mean you can’t still enjoy Buc-ee’s jerky or beaver nuggets at home.

Buc-ee’s sells a selection of its store-brand snacks on Amazon. Products available online include beaver nuggets, beef jerky, buc-ee’s nug-ee’s, and more.

Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen is serving guests at the drive-thru and offering takeout. Treat yourself to a blizzard at the end of each long week. Find a location near you. If you want to support the store through their merchandise, you can actually buy everything from shirts to DQ pajamas.

Dr Pepper

Toilet paper, water, and cases of Dr Pepper is what Texans are stocking up on. If you can’t find Texas’ favorite soda in the aisles at stores near you, we have good news. You can order online. At their store you can actually buy an old-school clock plus lots of shirts.

H-E-B

H-E-B has always advocated supporting Texans by bringing in the freshest produce from local farms.

Most recently, H-E-B has created the opportunity to help Texans support local restaurants by selling their ready meals in-store.

It’s just a never-ending cycle of Texans supporting Texans. Find a store near you.

Pluckers

From 11 a.m. - 11 p.m., Pluckers is serving Texans through contactless delivery or curbside pick up. Guests can place their orders ahead of time online. On their merchandise site, you can actually get a chicken wing shirt that looks like a chicken wing.

Shiner

If Shiner is sold out at stores near you, you can buy online and have it delivered. At their store, you can actually get LED signs, buckets and cycling shirts.

Shipley’s Do-Nuts

Shipley’s Do-Nut is still operating drive-thru or carry-out. Find a shop near you. At their store you can get cycling shirts, a tumbler and more.

Taco Cabana

Taco Cabana is operating pick-up and drive-thru service. The restaurant is also offering free delivery through April 30. Guests can take bottled beer and margaritas to-go when picked up or ordered at the drive-thru with food. Find a location near you. At their store, you can pens, koozies and aprons.

Tito’s Handmade Vodka

Rep your favorite vodka by wearing its apparel which is sold online. Tito’s online store also sells barware, products for your dog, and more. At their store, you can get shirts, socks and hats.

Whataburger

Whataburger is still open. Guests can place an order at the drive-thru as normal. If you want to avoid the line, place your order ahead of time online and pick it up curbside. At their store, you can get their ketchup, jewelry and more,

YETI

From tumblers and coolers to dog bowls, YETI has everything you need to keep things cool during the upcoming hot summer months. Shop online.