Check out the 4 most popular spots in Houston's Kashmere Gardens neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that Kashmere Gardens has to offer? Get to know this Houston neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a seafood spot to a barbecue joint.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Kashmere Gardens, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. CN Seafood Market

Photo: phuong n./Yelp

Topping the list is seafood market CN Seafood Market. Located at 5729 Lockwood Drive, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 12 reviews on Yelp.

Customers at CN Seafood Market can choose their own fish from the display case and have it cooked just the way they want. In addition to fish, the spot serves up oysters, shrimp, stuffed crab and shrimp fried rice.

2. Mattie's Catfish Kitchen & More

Photo: Paige J./Yelp

Next up is Cajun/Creole spot Mattie's Catfish Kitchen & More, which offers seafood and chicken wings, situated at 6011 Cavalcade St. With four stars out of 25 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

On the menu, look for gumbo, shrimp, fish, po'boys, cheesesteaks and hamburgers. Also look for the dirty rice, fried catfish and the boudin balls.

3. Taqueria El Rojo Loco

Photo: Taqueria El Rojo Loco/Yelp

Mexican spot Taqueria El Rojo Loco is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 2833 Collingsworth St., four stars out of 18 reviews.

For breakfast, the restaurant offers a wide selection of tacos, chilaquiles, egg platters and pancakes. Diners stopping in for lunch can expect lots of options, including nachos, quesadillas, burritos, enchiladas, mixed grill plates and rice & bean dishes. (Check out the entire menu here.)

4. MC's Barbecue

Photo: logan s./Yelp

MC's Barbecue, a spot to score barbecue and more, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 11 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4301 Fairbanks to see for yourself.

This spot serves up meat platters, as well as sandwiches, loaded baked potatoes and sides like potato salad and baked beans. Keep an eye out for the rib sandwich and jalapeño cheesy rice. (Explore the entire menu here.)

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.