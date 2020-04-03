Your guide to the 4 most popular spots in Houston's Memorial neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that Memorial has to offer? Get to know this Houston neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a steakhouse to a nail salon.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Memorial, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Taste Of Texas

Photo: taste of texas/Yelp

Topping the list is steakhouse and wine bar Taste of Texas. Located at 10505 Katy Freeway, it's the most popular business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,596 reviews on Yelp.

This spot has been serving up soup, salad, steak and seafood for more than 40 years. Menu standouts include the Texas pecan-crusted chicken (pecan-crusted chicken breast stuffed with a spinach and artichoke blend served over a lemon butter sauce) and the cowboy steak, a 24-ounce "bone-in" ribeye steak enhanced with aging on the bone. (Check out the entire menu here.)

2. Izakaya Wa

Photo: troy w./Yelp

Next up is sushi bar and izakaya Izakaya Wa, which offers tapas and more, situated at 12665 Memorial Drive With 4.5 stars out of 791 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

This local chain recently opened a second location. On the menu, look for rice and noodle dishes, along with meat skewers and sushi. Check out the grilled skewers as well as the beef udon with lightly cooked Angus beef ribeye, green onion and fish cake. Save room for the matcha mont blanc cheesecake. (Find the full menu here.)

3. Judy's Hair & Nails

Photo: Judy's Hair & Nails/Yelp

Hair salon and nail salon Judy's Hair & Nails is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 14364 Memorial Drive, 4.5 stars out of 45 reviews.

On the hair side of the salon, customers can expect men's and women's cuts, color services and hair treatments. On the nails side, expect to find manicures, pedicures, acrylic sets, gel sets and nail art. The spot also offers massages, facials, makeup and eyelash services.

4. Retreat Nails Spa

Photo: Retreat Nails Spa/Yelp

Retreat Nails Spa, a nail salon and waxing and eyelash service spot, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 414 Yelp reviews. Head over to 947 Gessner Road, Suite A210, to see for yourself.

This spot offers manicures and pedicures, as well as nail enhancements like dipping powder, solar and shellac sets. The salon also offers waxing, eyelash extensions, massages and facials. The business occupies nearly 4,000 square feet, so it can accommodate group events like birthdays and bachelorette parties. (Find all of the salon's services here.)

