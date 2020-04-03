Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Houston with a budget of up to $900/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

7324 Skillman St. (Brays Oaks)

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $802/month, this 503-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode is located at 7324 Skillman St.

The unit offers hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a fireplace. Building amenities include on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

265 El Dorado Blvd. (Clear Lake)

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 265 El Dorado Blvd. It's listed for $804/month for its 683 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry and on-site laundry. The unit also offers a fireplace, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and doesn't offer many public transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

2503 Panagard Drive (Eldridge / West Oaks)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2503 Panagard Drive that's going for $805/month.

Expect to find a walk-in closet and a balcony in the unit. Building amenities include outdoor space and additional storage space. The rental is cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

1910 Westmead Drive (Eldridge / West Oaks)

Photo: Apartment Guide

Located at 1910 Westmead Drive, here's a 764-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $809/month.

In the unit, expect to find a balcony and a dishwasher. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and a swimming pool. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Expect a $400 pet deposit.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is car-dependent, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Houston.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, get free local real estate marketing ideas and tools for agents, brokers and more.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.