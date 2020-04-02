Houston bread company giving away free loaves of bread to local hospitality workers

HOUSTON – The owner of Bread Man Baking Co., a wholesale artisan bread company, is stepping up to help people in the hospitality industry affected by COVID-19.

The Texas native, Tasos Katsaounis, has been holding “pop-up shops” across the Houston area and giving away free loaves of bread to hospitality workers.

Many people in the hospitality industry have been feeling the pinch because restaurants are only allowed to do take-out or delivery service during the “Stay Home, Work Safe” order.

“A lot of people who I work with are out of work right now, I want to help how I can,” Katsaounis said.

He said a lot of his business was affected by the “Stay Home, Work Safe” order but he is thankful his products are still sold in 14 H-E-B and 11 Whole Foods stores and he can still keep his staff employed.

“I am grateful that our product is sold in the stores and for the ability to do the pop-up shops so I keep my staff employed,” Katsaounis said.

He said at his pop-up shops have been a wonderful way to be able to get his products out in the community and help his fellow hospitality workers.

“We’ve had people come to the pop-ups and just donate money so other people can get bread for their families, It’s been really great” Katsaounis said.

He said so far, they’ve given away more than 130 loaves of bread at the pop-ups and had more than $1,300 donated to help workers in the hospitality industry. Katsaounis said he is grateful he can support hospitality workers, because he’s part of the community.

Bread Man Baking Co. has pop-up shops across the Houston area. They post all the information about when they are and the location on their Facebook page.