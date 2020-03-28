79ºF

Visit Adaptation, a new Houston virtual artist exhibit now open online

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Adaptation virtual art exhibition powered by Exhibbit.com
Adaptation virtual art exhibition powered by Exhibbit.com (Exhibbit)

HOUSTONAdaptation is a virtual art exhibition showcasing the creative works of emerging and highly-collected international artists and is in Houston for the next few weeks.

The virtual exhibition allows visitors to observe three galleries, visit artist bio pages, and watch streaming artist interviews, all from the comfort of their own home.

The exhibition will run online from March 27 - April 30.

Each featured artwork will be available for purchase on the online gallery shop.

Pleasure Pier Reflection, By Syd Moen
Pleasure Pier Reflection, By Syd Moen (© SYD MOEN 2019, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED)

“This alternative exhibition is a collaborative effort to abide by the City of Houston’s Emergency Health Declaration while supporting local artists that have been catastrophically impacted by the COVID-19 health crisis,” according to the website.

The virtual galleries can be visited online through a desktop or smartphone using the “Exhibbit” app.

