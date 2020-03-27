Storytime with Britta Merwin and Derrick Shore

March 27 is National Scribble Day! The day is based on the book “I’m Not Just a Scribble” by author Diane Alber. The mom of two believes all “great art starts with a scribble” and has created a series of books about emotions, kindness, acceptance and of course CREATIVITY! Britta reads “I’m Not Just a Scribble” and Derrick reads Alber’s book “Scribble Stones” on this #NationalScribbleDay2020!