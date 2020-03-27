New Montrose food truck Taco Homerun opens its doors

A new food truck, offering tacos and more, has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Taco Homerun, the fresh addition is located at 1731 Westheimer Road in Montrose.

Taco Homerun offers quick lunchtime meals and snacks. The business' website says that the menu changes daily, but expect to see items like vegan tacos (filled with cactus, squash, mushrooms or soy chorizo), quesadillas and nachos. The truck also serves natural fruit waters and Micheladas. (Explore the entire menu here.)

The newcomer has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Magaly C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 23, wrote, "Best Tacos and quesadillas ever in Houston area! And the charro beans are the bomb!"

Yelper Ricardo L. added, “I'm always looking for a good taco truck! And I finally found it! All their meats are tasty and juicy! (My favorite is the fajita quesadilla with flour tortilla.) And their vegan options are great as well. Lovely service, 10-out-of-10 recommend!"

Taco Homerun has yet to share its business hours online.

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Houston? Here's what else opened recently near you.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.